Chiefs trade cornerback Rashad Fenton to Falcons for conditional draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs took their shot in the trade market last week, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Tuesday, they went in another direction.

Kansas City sent cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, just ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.

Fenton started the first five games of the season, but has missed the last two with a hamstring injury. He has 24 tackles and two passes defended in 2022.

The Chiefs traded for Toney from the New York Giants on Thursday, giving up a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

In related news, the Chiefs activated rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie from injured reserve. McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury in Kansas City’s Week 1 win over the Cardinals.

