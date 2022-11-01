Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies

Gethro Muscadin
Gethro Muscadin(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU Men’s Basketball forward Gethro Muscadin, 20, has died.

The University of Kansas Athletics Department reported on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, that former Men’s Basketball forward Gethro Muscadin died on Monday in Wichita as was told by his family. He was 20 years old.

KU indicated that Muscadin was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident on the Kansas Turnpike in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2021.

“Gethro left us late last night,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said Tuesday. “He was involved in a major car accident 10 months ago and has basically been in a non-responsive state since then. Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

KU noted that Muscadin was a Gonaives, Haiti, native and came to the U.S. in 2016. He moved to Kansas after he played his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Kentucky. His early high school career included Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire and Life Prep Academy in Wichita.

The Department said Muscadin played a total of 11 games for the Jayhawks during the 2020-21 season - including five Big 12 contests and against USC in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He then transferred to New Mexico where he started 9 of 12 games for the Lobos before he was forced to leave the program due to injury in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Royals have announced that Matt Quatraro will be the team’s 18th full-time...
‘I can’t wait to get started’: Royals announce Matt Quatraro as new manager
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the...
Kansas State leaps up rankings following drubbing of Oklahoma State
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Report: Big 12 agrees to new media rights deal, signs $2.28 billion agreement with ESPN and Fox
Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their...
MVP Smith scores and Thorns beat Current 2-0 for NWSL title
A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction