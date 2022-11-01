20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU Men’s Basketball forward Gethro Muscadin, 20, has died.

The University of Kansas Athletics Department reported on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, that former Men’s Basketball forward Gethro Muscadin died on Monday in Wichita as was told by his family. He was 20 years old.

KU indicated that Muscadin was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident on the Kansas Turnpike in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2021.

“Gethro left us late last night,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said Tuesday. “He was involved in a major car accident 10 months ago and has basically been in a non-responsive state since then. Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

KU noted that Muscadin was a Gonaives, Haiti, native and came to the U.S. in 2016. He moved to Kansas after he played his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Kentucky. His early high school career included Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire and Life Prep Academy in Wichita.

The Department said Muscadin played a total of 11 games for the Jayhawks during the 2020-21 season - including five Big 12 contests and against USC in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He then transferred to New Mexico where he started 9 of 12 games for the Lobos before he was forced to leave the program due to injury in December 2021.

