Researchers work to identify unmarked graves in Lawrence cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A project in Lawrence is working to honor the dead, though few have ever heard their names.

A team of researchers has been examining the potter’s field in Oak Hill Cemetery, a corner of the cemetery full of unmarked graves.

Kerry Altenbernd, part of the Oak Hill Cemetery Committee, has helped cultivate an interest in the potter’s field, and the dozens of unknown people buried there.

“The stories of potter’s field are perhaps a different class of people, but no less important,” Altenbernd said.

For the past few years, Altenbernd has been working on a project with Dr. Blair Schneider, an outreach manager for the Kansas Geological Survey, and Caleb Latas, an archeologist and graduate student at KU.

Schneider and Latas have led teams to survey the grounds and map burial plots.

Prior cemetery records showed a few hundred burials in potter’s field over decades. Now the team believes there may be as many as 1,000 buried there.

“This our way of letting them be known and remembered again,” Latas said.

Another local research project recently found that three lynching victims, Pete Vinegar, George Robertson and Isaac King, were likely buried in the potter’s field after their murder in 1882. One goal is to identify their remains’ exact location to mark those spots properly.

“We have a lot more work to do thinking about what equity and inclusion look like,” Schneider said.

