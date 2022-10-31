Aging & Style
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion for 2nd time in history

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kids are getting candy Monday night, and parents could wake up with billion-dollar winning lottery ticket.

The Powerball jackpot is now more than $1 billion for just the second time in its 30-year history. The odds of winning this jackpot are just one in 292 million. The one-lump sum cash payout---after taxes---would be more than $500 million.

The largest jackpot ever was $1.5 billion in January 2016.

Seven tickets matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, at the lottery’s last drawing. Six tickets won $1 million. One ticket in Florida won $2 million. 80 tickets won $50,000, and 17 tickets won $150,000. In total, 3.8 million tickets won a cash prize totaling more than $38 million in last Saturday’s drawing.

The lottery says it’s best to partner up, though, when buying tickets to get a better chance at walking away with millions.

A winner will win the second-largest pot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history.

We did see some winners in 2022. There was a $636 million jackpot hit in January, $185 million in February, $473 million in April, and $366 million in June.

But we’re now on a cold streak – “we” being everyone buying a ticket across 45 states!

In a statement yesterday, Powerball said, “The Powerball jackpot was last hit on august 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner. The Monday night drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run.”

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states. Monday’s drawing will be broadcast at 9:59 from the Florida lottery draw studio and can be live-streamed at Powerball.com.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

