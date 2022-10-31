Aging & Style
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

The body of 20-year-old Johnathan Devol was found in the Kansas River on Saturday. He had been...
By Shain Bergan
Oct. 31, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago.

Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”

Initial autopsy results indicate the death was accidental, according to the KCK police, but the case remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

