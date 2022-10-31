Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

‘Our world is poorer due to Paul’s passing’: Ray-Pec mourns loss of beloved teacher

Paul Lichtenauer was teacher at the Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Paul Lichtenauer was teacher at the Raymore-Peculiar School District.(Ray-Pec Schools)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raymore-Peculiar School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The school district announced Paul Lichtenauer, a teacher at the Ray-Pec Academy and the newly-opened LEAD Center, died on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Lichtenauer had been a member of the school district since 2019. The school district stated he was well-liked by students and fellow staff members.

“Our world is poorer today due to Paul’s passing,” the district said in a statement.

The Raymore-Peculiar district is providing counselors for staff and students.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Lichtenauer was also an avid bicyclist and band member for the group Twice On Sunday. The band shared the following social media post on his passing:

We lost a very special part of us yesterday. Paul Lichtenauer came to us in June 2021 with incredibly extensive guitar...

Posted by Twice On Sunday on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer admits to child sex trafficking
Mavis Czarny, a 78-year-old white woman, is 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
KC police looking for missing and endangered elderly woman
The body of 20-year-old Johnathan Devol was found in the Kansas River on Saturday. He had been...
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at MU Women's Hospital dress up for halloween.
PICTURES: University of Missouri Hospital shares costumes of NICU babies