‘Our world is poorer due to Paul’s passing’: Ray-Pec mourns loss of beloved teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raymore-Peculiar School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The school district announced Paul Lichtenauer, a teacher at the Ray-Pec Academy and the newly-opened LEAD Center, died on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Lichtenauer had been a member of the school district since 2019. The school district stated he was well-liked by students and fellow staff members.
“Our world is poorer today due to Paul’s passing,” the district said in a statement.
The Raymore-Peculiar district is providing counselors for staff and students.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Lichtenauer was also an avid bicyclist and band member for the group Twice On Sunday. The band shared the following social media post on his passing:
