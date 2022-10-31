‘Our world is poorer due to Paul’s passing’: Ray-Pec mourns loss of beloved teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raymore-Peculiar School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The school district announced Paul Lichtenauer, a teacher at the Ray-Pec Academy and the newly-opened LEAD Center, died on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Lichtenauer had been a member of the school district since 2019. The school district stated he was well-liked by students and fellow staff members.

“Our world is poorer today due to Paul’s passing,” the district said in a statement.

The Raymore-Peculiar district is providing counselors for staff and students.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Lichtenauer was also an avid bicyclist and band member for the group Twice On Sunday. The band shared the following social media post on his passing:

We lost a very special part of us yesterday. Paul Lichtenauer came to us in June 2021 with incredibly extensive guitar... Posted by Twice On Sunday on Sunday, October 30, 2022

