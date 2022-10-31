Longtime Missouri juvenile officer admits to child sex trafficking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A longtime Missouri juvenile officer recently admitted to a child sex trafficking charge.

According to a release, Scott F. Burow, 62, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to a felony charge of transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in prohibited sexual conduct.

Court documents state Burrow met a 15-year-old via a dating app, using the name “buffaloanchovie,” and agreed to pay her $100 for sex. He then picked her up and brought her to his Hannibal home, where he committed statutory rape and statutory sodomy while secretly videotaping her. The victim was a ward of the state of Illinois, according to authorities. The indictment alleges the crimes took place between March 25 and April 2, 2020.

Investigators said they were able to trace information on the dating app to Burrow. The motion alleges a search of his home on August 20, 2020 yielded “numerous explicit photos and videos of women” that appeared to have been recorded by Burow.

Burrow’s computers, cell phones and cameras were also searched as part of his plea.

Burrow, who is from Hannibal, spent more than 30 years working as a deputy juvenile officer in Missouri state court, authorities said.

At his sentencing, scheduled for February 3, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

