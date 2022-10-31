KC police looking for missing and endangered elderly woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for an elderly woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving a local hospital Sunday morning, classifying her as missing and endangered.

Mavis Czarny, a 78-year-old white woman, is 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. On Saturday night she was transported from 113th Street and North Ditman Avenue to a local hospital by ambulance. She was released from the hospital the next morning and hasn’t been seen since, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Czarny was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black jacket with white interior and blue pants with floral print. Although not diagnosed, family believes she suffers from early signs of dementia, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on Czarny or her whereabouts should contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220, or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.