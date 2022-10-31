FORECAST: A clear Trick-or-Treating night around 60

We are finishing up an area of low-pressure tracking to the Ohio River Valley on this Halloween morning. This is creating heavy cloud cover and some leftover shower activity across our Missouri counties to the east. Wet and slick conditions may be common, and umbrellas worth grabbing, before heading out the door for your morning commute.

Once we move past 10 a.m., we will just be dealing with leftover cloud cover, and even that will begin to burn off moving forward to the afternoon. Partly-sunny to mostly-sunny skies will be common, with high temperatures featured in the upper 60s and lower 70s along with wind out of the west/northwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

Trick-or-Treating is looking very good for this evening. Mainly-clear skies will be common with temperatures between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. starting off in the mid 60s and dropping to the upper 50s. The wind is expected to be light.

We will continue with clear skies through much of the work week, but clouds begin to build by Thursday. Temperatures slowly rise into the middle 70s just ahead of our new storm system out of the west. A stronger cold front and low-pressure system combination is bringing in high rain chances as early as late Thursday night into Friday, with Saturday showing better opportunities for scattered thunderstorms. Severe weather is hard to pin down, being so far out in our forecast, but we should be alert to high wind and frequent lightning at this time for those days.

Temperatures will fall with the interaction of this front back down to seasonal temperatures by the end of the weekend, where we clear out of major wet weather activity. By next week, temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 50s.

