Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Leawood pups get in Growl-O-Ween spirit with costume party

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Area pups got a jump start on Halloween festivities Saturday morning.

Three Dog Bakery in Leawood held a “Growl-O-Ween” party complete with bobbing for tennis balls, trick-or-treating, dog-safe pumpkin spice lattes and a costume contest.

All the snacks are safe for man’s best friend – the lattes are frothed goat milk.

General manager Sarah Deters says the bakery plans themed events like this a couple times a year to keep local dogs and their owners entertained.

“I mean, we’re just a little extra,” Deters said. “We try to think, what are the things that people do that are fun for Halloween or different seasonal events, and try to find a way to make that dog-friendly.”

You can vote for your favorite costume on the Three Dog Bakery Leawood Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/ThreeDogBakeryLeawood/

Voting ends Monday, and the top three winners get a gift basket.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Area pups got a jump start on Halloween festivities Saturday morning.
Leawood pups get in Growl-O-Ween spirit with costume party
Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their...
MVP Smith scores and Thorns beat Current 2-0 for NWSL title
A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction
Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their...
Fans react to KC Current's loss in the championship game