Leawood pups get in Growl-O-Ween spirit with costume party

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Area pups got a jump start on Halloween festivities Saturday morning.

Three Dog Bakery in Leawood held a “Growl-O-Ween” party complete with bobbing for tennis balls, trick-or-treating, dog-safe pumpkin spice lattes and a costume contest.

All the snacks are safe for man’s best friend – the lattes are frothed goat milk.

General manager Sarah Deters says the bakery plans themed events like this a couple times a year to keep local dogs and their owners entertained.

“I mean, we’re just a little extra,” Deters said. “We try to think, what are the things that people do that are fun for Halloween or different seasonal events, and try to find a way to make that dog-friendly.”

You can vote for your favorite costume on the Three Dog Bakery Leawood Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/ThreeDogBakeryLeawood/

Voting ends Monday, and the top three winners get a gift basket.

