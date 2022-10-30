KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating two separate suspicious deaths Sunday morning, a department spokesperson said.

One of the deaths occurred at 24th Street and Toping.

The other dead person was located in the 5600 block of Paloma.

“Both circumstances are initially believed to be suspicious,” KCPD said in a release.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update when more information is available.

