Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating two separate suspicious deaths Sunday morning, a department spokesperson said.

One of the deaths occurred at 24th Street and Toping.

The other dead person was located in the 5600 block of Paloma.

“Both circumstances are initially believed to be suspicious,” KCPD said in a release.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Report: Big 12 agrees to new media rights deal, signs $2.28 billion agreement with ESPN and Fox
Area pups got a jump start on Halloween festivities Saturday morning.
Leawood pups get in Growl-O-Ween spirit with costume party
Area pups got a jump start on Halloween festivities Saturday morning.
Leawood pups get in Growl-O-Ween spirit with costume party
Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their...
MVP Smith scores and Thorns beat Current 2-0 for NWSL title