KCPD investigating suspicious death at 24th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were dispatched to 24th and Topping a few minutes before 9 a.m.

On arrival, police said a dead body was located by the pond on the east side of Topping. A person walking in the park Sunday morning found the body and called police.

“Based on the location of the deceased and the possibility of it being suspicious, officers notified detectives who have begun a suspicious death investigation,” KCPD said.

Crime scene investigators have been requested to the area to process the scene and police said detectives are talking with additional people who were at the scene when officers arrived.

KCPD said this was one of two suspicious deaths the department was investigating Sunday morning.

If anyone saw anything or has any information, KCPD is asking them to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

