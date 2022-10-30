Aging & Style
Kansas State leaps up rankings following drubbing of Oklahoma State

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the field by teammates after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 48-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State’s emphatic 48-0 win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State sent a strong message to the Associated Press poll voters. The Wildcats moved up nine spots in the rankings to No. 13 in the latest release.

The win over Oklahoma State was the second of the season for Kansas State against a top-10 team and Saturday they did it without injured starting quarterback Adrian Martinez.

On Tuesday, the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released and the Wildcats figure to be ranked in the top 15 there, too.

READ MORE: Report: Big 12 agrees to new media rights deal, signs $2.28 billion agreement with ESPN and Fox

Next weekend, Kansas State hosts Texas. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

