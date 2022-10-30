Kansas State leaps up rankings following drubbing of Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State’s emphatic 48-0 win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State sent a strong message to the Associated Press poll voters. The Wildcats moved up nine spots in the rankings to No. 13 in the latest release.

The win over Oklahoma State was the second of the season for Kansas State against a top-10 team and Saturday they did it without injured starting quarterback Adrian Martinez.

On Tuesday, the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released and the Wildcats figure to be ranked in the top 15 there, too.

Next weekend, Kansas State hosts Texas. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

