“I can’t wait to get started’: Royals announce Matt Quatraro as new manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have announced that Matt Quatraro will be the team’s 18th full-time manager in franchise history.

Quatraro, 48, has served as the Tamp Bay Rays’ bench coach and worked with the Cleveland Guardians.

Meet new #Royals manager, Matt Quatraro. He was the top candidate for many fans given his history of success in small markets like Tampa Bay and Cleveland. Now he will lead Kansas City’s promising youth movement. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3zoGXWWAzk — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 30, 2022

“We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent,” Royals Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager J.J. Picollo said in statement. “Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry. We are looking forward to working alongside Matt to bring winning baseball to our great fans.”

He was considered a top candidate for the job and had success in two small markets.

The Rays reached the postseason in four of the five seasons Quatraro was a coach on the team. The Rays winning percentage was fourth in the entire league during his four years as bench coach, only behind the Dodgers, Astros and Yankees.

“I’m grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office, and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity,” Quatraro said. “I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”

He will be introduced on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.