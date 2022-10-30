FORECAST: Temps return to the 60s on Sunday

A few light showers will push across southeastern portions of our viewing area throughout the morning into the afternoon. Most of the metro and areas farther north will likely stay dry. Once this storm system passes to the northeast it will take the moisture with it, but it will be a slow process.

Monday for Halloween look for a slight chance of rain before sunrise with clearing skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s with a few areas reaching 70 degrees. Tuesday through Thursday look unseasonably warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We’re still on track for a cold front to arrive on Friday bringing much-needed rainfall to the region. Depending on where the cold front stalls from this system will determine the impacts that could linger into the upcoming weekend. For now, expected showers and a few thunderstorms Friday with rain possible Saturday. Both of these are considered weather alert days because of impending impacts from the rain.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.