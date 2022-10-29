No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0.

With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.

Deuce Vaughn added to the Wildcats’ lead soon after, exploding for a 62 yd touchdown run with 8:15 left in the first quarter. 14-0 KSU.

The Wildcats added three more scores in the second quarter. Howard first found Phillip Brooks for a 31 yd touchdown pass, then found Warner once again for a 41 yd touchdown.

They closed out the second quarter scoring explosion with a 1 yd touchdown pass to Vaughn with 0:07 remaining. K-State’s defense succeeded in shutting the Cowboys out for the entire first half.

Ty Zenter’s 23 yd field goal was the sole score of the third quarter. He added one more for 29 yds to start the fourth quarter.

DJ Giddens got in on the action, running in a 9 yd touchdown to seal the 48-0 upset win over the Cowboys.

The Wildcats are now 6-2 on the season, and will be at home again next Saturday, hosting Texas. Kickoff time is TBD.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.