KCK police investigate after body recovered from Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the body of an adult male was found just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue.

Authorities say the body had not been in the water for an extended period.

The situation is under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Major Case Unit.

If you have any information, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

