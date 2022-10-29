Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KCK police investigate after body recovered from Kansas River

Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.
Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.(MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the body of an adult male was found just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue.

Authorities say the body had not been in the water for an extended period.

The situation is under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Major Case Unit.

If you have any information, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine.
3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine
The Kansas City Current championship match against the Portland Thorns kicks off Saturday on...
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station
Representative Sharice Davids speaking in Osawatomie, Kansas, as the Kansas Department of...
Kansas Department of Wildlife announces $24 million federal grant for Flint Hills Trail
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back and current Chiefs practice squad member Ronald Jones...
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones tweets desire for release