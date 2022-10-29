KC Current fans stock up on teal gear ahead of Saturday’s championship game

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- It’s a different kind of sports Friday in Kansas City.

“You traditionally think of the fall being all about red, but it’s neat that Kansas City has opened its heart to enjoy red and teal,” said Ben Aken, vice president of community relations with the Kansas City Current.

The Teal Mobile pulled up at Boulevard Brewing Company … so fans could get what they need before the championship.

“We knew there was excitement in Kansas City, but I don’t think we quite anticipated the number of people that would come out to these events,” Aken said.

Two of those people are Mark and Laura Reynolds. The couple stood in line for new gear that they’ll wear in DC on Saturday.

“We’ve already got most of it. Got some stickers, but it’s going to be cold weather. So we want to make sure we have all the cold weather gear,” they said.

The Current’s appearance at Saturday’s championship game is something like a Cinderella story.

According to the Reynolds, that’s part of the reason they’ll be there cheering them on.

“They came in last, last year. and now they are in the championship. I mean, if you talk about a team that has hope, that’s it,” they said.

