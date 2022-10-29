Kansas Department of Wildlife announces $24 million federal grant for Flint Hills Trail

Osawatomie, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Representative Sharice Davids announced a $24.8 million federal grant awarded to improve the Flint Hills Trail.

The grant is a “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” or RAISE grant, aimed to help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles on the trail from Council Grove to Herington.

“The Flint Hills Trail not only provides a safe, beautiful, and continuous stretch of land for pedestrians and cyclists, but also directly benefits our local economy,” said Davids in a release. “I’m glad residents of Miami, Franklin, and other Kansas counties will now be able to enjoy the new outdoor spaces in their communities.”

The funding provided for the Flint Hills Trail State Park will specifically invest in drainage improvements, pipes, culverts, bridges, base improvements, limestone surfacing, fences and gates, bollards, safety improvements and signage. Improvements will open the full length of the Flint Hills Trail’s 118 miles, making it part of 186 miles of directly connected trails in Eastern Kansas.

“No other trail connects more communities, cultures and landscapes in our state than the Flint Hills Trail State Park,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

