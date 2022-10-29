Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Friday Night Blitz: High school football playoffs begin in Kansas, Missouri

By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs began Friday across the Kansas City metro area, with several thrilling games.

Here were some of the scores from Friday night:

  • Park Hill South 50, Staley 40
  • Park Hill 49, Rockhurst 42
  • North Kansas City 34, Central 28
  • Raytown 42, Truman 6
  • Mill Valley 69, Harmon 0
  • De Soto 49, Turner 0
  • St. James Academy 35, Basehor-Linwood 6
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Paola 7
  • St. Pius X 49, Cameron 6
  • Bishop Miege 63, Ottawa 14
  • Olathe Northwest 56, Wyandotte 6
  • Lee’s Summit North 35, Lee’s Summit 17
  • Liberty North 37, Blue Springs 7
  • Platte County 54, William Chrisman 17
  • Blue Valley 35, Shawnee Mission North 14
  • Gardner-Edgerton 42, Shawnee Mission East 21
  • Blue Springs South 42, Liberty 14
  • Olathe South 26, Blue Valley North 23
  • Ray-Pec 56, Joplin 42
  • Blue Valley Souhwest 42, Topeka-Seaman 14
  • Van Horn 22, Winnetonka 0
  • Odessa 70, Summit Christian 16
  • Lincoln Prep 35, Warrensburg 25
  • Pembroke Hill 44, Knob Noster 0
  • Piper 35, Tonganoxie 14
  • Lee’s Summit West 21, Kickapoo 10
  • Nevada 42, Harrisonville 21
  • Carl Junction 42, Grandview 13
  • Raytown South 32, Ruskin 13

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It’s a different kind of sports Friday in Kansas City.
KC Current fans stock up on teal gear ahead of Saturday’s championship game
A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff...
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff...
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
The high school football playoffs began Friday across the Kansas City metro area, with several...
Friday Night Blitz: High school football playoffs begin in Kansas, Missouri