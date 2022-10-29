Friday Night Blitz: High school football playoffs begin in Kansas, Missouri
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs began Friday across the Kansas City metro area, with several thrilling games.
Here were some of the scores from Friday night:
- Park Hill South 50, Staley 40
- Park Hill 49, Rockhurst 42
- North Kansas City 34, Central 28
- Raytown 42, Truman 6
- Mill Valley 69, Harmon 0
- De Soto 49, Turner 0
- St. James Academy 35, Basehor-Linwood 6
- St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Paola 7
- St. Pius X 49, Cameron 6
- Bishop Miege 63, Ottawa 14
- Olathe Northwest 56, Wyandotte 6
- Lee’s Summit North 35, Lee’s Summit 17
- Liberty North 37, Blue Springs 7
- Platte County 54, William Chrisman 17
- Blue Valley 35, Shawnee Mission North 14
- Gardner-Edgerton 42, Shawnee Mission East 21
- Blue Springs South 42, Liberty 14
- Olathe South 26, Blue Valley North 23
- Ray-Pec 56, Joplin 42
- Blue Valley Souhwest 42, Topeka-Seaman 14
- Van Horn 22, Winnetonka 0
- Odessa 70, Summit Christian 16
- Lincoln Prep 35, Warrensburg 25
- Pembroke Hill 44, Knob Noster 0
- Piper 35, Tonganoxie 14
- Lee’s Summit West 21, Kickapoo 10
- Nevada 42, Harrisonville 21
- Carl Junction 42, Grandview 13
- Raytown South 32, Ruskin 13
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.