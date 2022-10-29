Friday Night Blitz: High school football playoffs begin in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs began Friday across the Kansas City metro area, with several thrilling games.

Here were some of the scores from Friday night:

Park Hill South 50, Staley 40

Park Hill 49, Rockhurst 42

North Kansas City 34, Central 28

Raytown 42, Truman 6

Mill Valley 69, Harmon 0

De Soto 49, Turner 0

St. James Academy 35, Basehor-Linwood 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Paola 7

St. Pius X 49, Cameron 6

Bishop Miege 63, Ottawa 14

Olathe Northwest 56, Wyandotte 6

Lee’s Summit North 35, Lee’s Summit 17

Liberty North 37, Blue Springs 7

Platte County 54, William Chrisman 17

Blue Valley 35, Shawnee Mission North 14

Gardner-Edgerton 42, Shawnee Mission East 21

Blue Springs South 42, Liberty 14

Olathe South 26, Blue Valley North 23

Ray-Pec 56, Joplin 42

Blue Valley Souhwest 42, Topeka-Seaman 14

Van Horn 22, Winnetonka 0

Odessa 70, Summit Christian 16

Lincoln Prep 35, Warrensburg 25

Pembroke Hill 44, Knob Noster 0

Piper 35, Tonganoxie 14

Lee’s Summit West 21, Kickapoo 10

Nevada 42, Harrisonville 21

Carl Junction 42, Grandview 13

Raytown South 32, Ruskin 13

