FORECAST: Saturday set for sun and clouds with highs in the 60s

Saturday should be partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times with temperatures that will be slightly above normal for this time of year. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 60s. A system to our south will pass on by only increasing our cloud cover, but most of the metro and areas farther north should stay dry.

We could see a light shower pass to our southeast with little accumulation possible. Halloween looks warm and dry as high temperatures flirt with 70 degrees. We’ll continue to warm up into the early part of next week before a strong cold front arrives. This could bring us our next chance for measurable rainfall and a big cooldown.

