FORECAST: A dry Halloween will be followed by a brief temperature warm up

Clouds stick around this evening as a storm system continues to pass to our south and east.

A few light showers are possible overnight into early Sunday mainly closer to central Missouri but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out in parts of the metro. Temperatures should return to the middle 60s by the afternoon with a warming trend arriving on Monday.

Halloween looks to start out with clouds before they clear during the day as temperatures top out in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. We’ll continue our warming trend through midweek with highs well into the 70s all the way until Thursday.

Friday starts out mild before a cold front arrives. This could bring an increasing chance of rain through Friday with a big cooldown headed into the weekend.

