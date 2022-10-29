All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game.

The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game.

A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m.

However, all tickets have been claimed and no additional tickets will be available.

Gates for the party will open up at 5:30 p.m. Guidelines for the event are here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.