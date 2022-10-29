Aging & Style
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station

The Kansas City Current championship match against the Portland Thorns kicks off Saturday on...
The Kansas City Current championship match against the Portland Thorns kicks off Saturday on KCTV5 at 7 p.m.(KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game.

The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game.

A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m.

However, all tickets have been claimed and no additional tickets will be available.

Gates for the party will open up at 5:30 p.m. Guidelines for the event are here.

