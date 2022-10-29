3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-35 Saturday afternoon.

Four other people were hospitalized in what the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed was a head-on crash involving two southbound vehicles and one northbound vehicle. The condition of the people hospitalized wasn’t immediately known.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 and traffic was backed up significantly in both directions. Northbound traffic was being diverted at the Wellington exit at mile marker 19, and southbound traffic excited at the Mulvane exit, mile marker 33.

The KHP said that as of 3:30 p.m. crews were still mapping the scene and working to clear the vehicles. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

