KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for Halloween, Erin Brown with Dolce Bakery offers a list of easy-to-make spooky treat ideas.

Dolce Bakery will give away treats Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Prairie Village Shopping Center from 3-4 p.m. “We make a homemade soft caramel, and we give those out to tricker treaters,” Brown said.

Prairie Village bakery shows off Halloween-themed treats

Dolce Bakery will give away spooky-themed treats Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Prairie Village Shopping Center from 3-4 p.m. (Dolce Bakery)

