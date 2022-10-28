Prairie Village bakery shows off Halloween-themed treats

Aging & Style
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for Halloween, Erin Brown with Dolce Bakery offers a list of easy-to-make spooky treat ideas.

Dolce Bakery will give away treats Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Prairie Village Shopping Center from 3-4 p.m. “We make a homemade soft caramel, and we give those out to tricker treaters,” Brown said.

For more fun and creative ideas, visit the Dolce Bakery website.

