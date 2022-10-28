Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri.

Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.

Shortly after Hawkins’ killing, the Platte County Sheriff’s Department named Archambeau and Cordero T. Cervantes as persons of interest in the killing.

Cervantes was charged with tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The 32-year-old was indicted for tampering with evidence and stealing a car in connection with the case.

Archambeau and Cervantes were arrested in another state on July 7 and returned to Platte County on other pending charges. The indictments allege Archambeau shot Hawkins and that she and Cervantes wiped down a vehicle belonging to Hawkins and took a 2012 Ford Focus without the owner’s consent.

A judge ordered Archambeau to be held with a $250,000 cash bond and Cervantes to be held on a $25,000 cash bond. If convicted, Archambeau faces up to life in prison. Cervantes faces up to seven years in prison for tampering with a motor vehicle and four years in prison for tampering with evidence.

The cases are being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Department.

