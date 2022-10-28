Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot

Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home.
Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home.(Humane Society of Greater KC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home.

Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!

If you’re interested in adopting Sugar Foot, visit the adoption center Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 pm..

If you want to see more adoptable pets, visit HSGKC.ORG.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elyse is a 3 ½-year-old terrier mix.
Pet of the Day: Elyse
Cairo.
Pet of the Day: Cairo
Dakota.
Pet of the Day: Dakota
Moona.
Pet of the Day: Moona