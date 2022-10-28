Pet of the Day: Sugar Foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Sugar Foot, a 3-year-old tuxedo looking for her forever home.

Sugar Foot has two moods, sleepy & moody. She absolutely loves humans and gets along well with other cats. Sugar Foot is not huge on playing with other cats, but she really enjoys watching them play and run around!

If you’re interested in adopting Sugar Foot, visit the adoption center Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 pm..

If you want to see more adoptable pets, visit HSGKC.ORG.

