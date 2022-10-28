Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway.

According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire with a semi-truck driver possibly after stopping along the highway. The incident happened at 11:35 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver of the Dodge Charger fled the scene and exited onto NE Chouteau Trafficway, heading northbound. The semi-truck driver was unharmed and remained at the scene.

The MSHP is asking anyone who witnessed the event or can identify the fleeing suspect to call 816-622-0800.

