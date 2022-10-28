Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson.

The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. The scholarships are now available and are being awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Our men and women who choose law enforcement careers are making a commitment to serve and sacrifice in order to make Missouri communities safer, and we witnessed the critical importance of their service during this week’s tragic events,” Parson said. “We established Missouri Blue Scholarships to help attract recruits who may not have the resources to attend a law enforcement academy.”

Applications for the scholarship can be found here.

The scholarships will be available until all funding is utilized. They are available to U.S. citizens and Missouri residents who are planning or are attending a law enforcement academy without sponsorship from a law enforcement agency.

