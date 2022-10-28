Leavenworth man gets nearly 10 years in prison after convicted of pointing gun at police officers

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case of auto burglary and felony criminal damage to property from Feb. 11, 2022.

Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson said Barden entered a vehicle in the 700 block of Dakota Street with the intention of stealing valuables inside in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2022. Investigating officers found a wallet containing identification cards with Barden’s name inside the vehicle.

Barden later forced his way into a home in the 700 block of Cheyenne Street with what Thompson said was an intention of stealing keys to the homeowner’s vehicle. Barden found the keys but was prevented from stealing the vehicle by the homeowner. He fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Thompson said officers were called to the intersection of 5th and Seneca Streets after a caller reported a man with a gun at that location. When they arrived, officers found Barden standing in the middle of the intersection armed with a glock pistol.

Following attempts to de-escalate the situation, officers shot Barden after he raised his gun and ran toward them. He was immediately transported to the University of Kansas Hospital. Later, it was found Barden’s gun was unloaded. Barden has since recovered from his injuries.

“This is a prime example of the importance of our law enforcement and why they deserve our greatest appreciation,” Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson said. “Our Leavenworth police risked their life that night. They also apprehended someone who caused a series of crimes in our community.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.