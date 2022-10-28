Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KCTV) - A $300 million family resort and entertainment district is in the works to open in the summer of 2024.

The City of Osage Beach announced that Oasis at Lakeport will feature amusement rides, hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, a marina and a boardwalk. The amusement park section will offer roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

The 20-acre development will be located along the Lakeport property at U.S. Highway 54 and Jeffries Road next to the Grand Glaize Bridge.

“Oasis at Lakeport will generate over 500 jobs and bring 500,000 visitors to Missouri, further enhancing tourism, one of Missouri’s leading industries,” Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said in a statement. “I welcome this project for its future impact on mid-Missouri’s economy as well as its commitment to bringing a centrally located, state-of-the-art entertainment district to the Osage Beach community.”

Construction crews are expected to break ground in 2023.

