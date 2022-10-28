KCPD identifies man killed in Oct. 15 shooting in 7000 block of E 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting Oct. 15 in the 7000 block of E 113th Street.

Tony Caldwell, 64, was shot and killed just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

According to police, officers responded to a call in regard to sounds of gunshots in the area of the 7100 block of E 112th Street. Upon arrival, a citizen flagged them down and directed them to the 7000 block of E 113th Street, where Caldwell has suffering from apparent trauma.

When EMS responded to the scene, Caldwell was pronounced dead.

