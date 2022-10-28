From KC to DC, Current fans ecstatic about NWSL finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The current is rising Friday morning as the KC Current prepares for the NWSL Championship.

The red and teal lights cover Union Station, a signed soccer ball, signed jerseys are in glass containers inside, and the banners out front will change to the Current logo at 11 a.m. Friday.

Fans are prepping their homes for friends to gather, and some are even packing their gear as they head to Washington, D.C. to witness history.

Kendra Beaver, a fan since 2016 with then-FC Kansas City, can be found with the Blue Crew every game banging the drums, leading chants, and cheering on her favorite squad.

“It’s been a long road to get to this level of success for the team as they’ve gone from worst to first in the league,” she said. “Even having the second-longest unbeaten streak in league history”

Beaver credits the team for continuing to battle against adversities and is proud of the team who will now have the first-ever women’s only soccer stadium in the world.

“It’s not only a statement in Kansas City, it’s not only a statement in this state or in this country, it’s a statement in the whole world,” she said. “We’re the first ever women-specific stadium in the entire world. It’s bringing a lot of attention. We are professionals, it doesn’t matter your gender or what you look like, you know, first and foremost we are professional athletes.”

The Current are 10-6-6 on the year and scored 33 goals as a team this season. They lost to the Portland Thorns once this season and tied in the rematch. Now they face off again in the NWSL Championship.

They’re going to need to shine with the bright lights on them Saturday night. The championship match against the Portland Thorns kicks off Saturday on KCTV5 at 7 p.m.

“We have a lot of awesome rookies that we drafted that really helped out this year and I’ve listened to Lo’eau Labonta say a few times that it’s the team chemistry in the locker room,” said Beaver. “It starts with the front office and then it trickles down to the players and then the fans. So, I think that’s amazing.”

You can find out more information about the watch party happening at Union Station and where you can grab some gear here.

