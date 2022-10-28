Johnson County receives federal grant to create Mental Health Court

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners accepted a $309,766 grant from the Department of Justice on Thursday that would support the development of the Mental Health Court program.

According to a release from the county, the court would reduce the likelihood of people with severe mental illnesses returning to the criminal justice system.

“This program will improve mental health services and provide diversion as early as possible,” said Tim DeWeese, Johnson County Mental Health Director. “Having a Mental Health Court in Johnson County will build on our efforts to divert people who have been diagnosed with mental health and/or substance use disorders away from the criminal justice system and reduce their incarceration rates.”

Johnson County said incarcerated individuals with mental illness spend on average 21 days in jail and are at higher risk for physical illness and death. The primary goal of the Mental Health Court the county said is to increase public safety, increase engagement with treatment and improve quality of life.

The first year of the program will consist of the project planning phase, during which JCMHC staff and a district court judge will lead the creation of a multidisciplinary planning committee that will design, maintain and evaluate the structure of the specialty court.

Johnson County said they anticipate a total of 50 people will be served in the first two active years, with the project implementation beginning in the second year of the program. More information can be found by visiting the county’s website.

