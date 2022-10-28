Independence starts free grocery delivery service program to address health disparities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence announced it will launch a program in an effort to help its high-risk and underserved populations have safe access to groceries.

The city’s Health and Animal Services Department, with the help of a grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, has partnered with Hy-Vee to distribute free Hy-Vee+ subscriptions to citizens of Independence so they can have free grocery delivery, the city announced.

“We are hopeful that by helping families with this one burden, they can better isolate when ill, eat healthier, seek out help when needed, and connect with resources in our community more effectively,” Independence Health and Animal Services Director Christina Heinen said.

The city also said that with the help of grant funding, the health department is working with the Community Services League, Hope House, Salvation Army, Northwest Communities Development Corporation, and Community of Christ Stone Church to help distribute applications for the program and provide internet access to people so they can utilize their Hy-Vee+ account. Applications can be filled out at any of those locations or at Independence City Hall.

For more information about the Health Disparities Initiative, you can call the Independence Health and Animal Services Department at (816) 325-7986.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.