Independence Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash near US 24 and Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck near US 24 and Noland Road.

The crash occurred at 1:05 p.m. on Friday afternoon when an eastbound motorcycle struck a box truck that was making a left turn from westbound US 24 to an alley on the south side of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was killed in the collision while the box truck driver was not injured. Police said the box truck driver was cooperating with the department’s investigation.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

