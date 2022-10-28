High school football playoffs get underway in KC metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football playoffs began with a few games Thursday night and continue Friday. Here are matchups across the metro in Kansas and Missouri.

Thursday night results in Kansas 6A:

Olathe North 56, Shawnee Mission West 0

Blue Valley Northwest 42, Olathe East 21

Olathe West 55, Shawnee Mission South 35

Kansas:

Blue Valley North at Olathe South

Harmon at Mill Valley

Ottawa at Bishop Miege

Paola at St. Thomas Aquinas Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Blue Valley West Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports

Shawnee Mission East at Gardner-Edgerton

Shawnee Mission North at Blue Valley

St. James Academy at Basehor-Linwood

Turner at DeSoto

Wyandotte at Olathe Northwest

Winnetonka at Van Horn

Tonganoxie at Piper

Blue Valley Southwest at Topeka Seaman

Harrisonville at Nevada

Missouri:

Blue Springs at Liberty North Game can be seen on YouTube at North Nation Media

Ruskin at Raytown South

East at Smithville Game can be seen on YouTube at SMN Sports

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Liberty at Blue Springs South

St. Joseph Central at North Kansas City Game can be seen on YouTube at N2Live! NKCHS

Raymore-Peculiar at Joplin

Cameron at St. Pius X Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club

Truman at Raytown

William Chrisman at Platte County

Park Hill at Rockhurst

Park Hill South at Staley

Warrensburg at Lincoln College Prep

Summit Christian Academy at Odessa

Lee’s Summit West at Springfield Kickapoo

Pembroke Hill at Knob Noster

Carl Junction at Grandview

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.