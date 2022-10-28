Aging & Style
High school football playoffs get underway in KC metro area

Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football playoffs began with a few games Thursday night and continue Friday. Here are matchups across the metro in Kansas and Missouri.

Thursday night results in Kansas 6A:

  • Olathe North 56, Shawnee Mission West 0
  • Blue Valley Northwest 42, Olathe East 21
  • Olathe West 55, Shawnee Mission South 35

Kansas:

  • Blue Valley North at Olathe South
  • Harmon at Mill Valley
  • Ottawa at Bishop Miege
  • Paola at St. Thomas Aquinas
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest at Blue Valley West
    • Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports
  • Shawnee Mission East at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Shawnee Mission North at Blue Valley
  • St. James Academy at Basehor-Linwood
  • Turner at DeSoto
  • Wyandotte at Olathe Northwest
  • Winnetonka at Van Horn
  • Tonganoxie at Piper
  • Blue Valley Southwest at Topeka Seaman
  • Harrisonville at Nevada

Missouri:

  • Blue Springs at Liberty North
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at North Nation Media
  • Ruskin at Raytown South
  • East at Smithville
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at SMN Sports
  • Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
  • Liberty at Blue Springs South
  • St. Joseph Central at North Kansas City
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at N2Live! NKCHS
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Joplin
  • Cameron at St. Pius X
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club
  • Truman at Raytown
  • William Chrisman at Platte County
  • Park Hill at Rockhurst
  • Park Hill South at Staley
  • Warrensburg at Lincoln College Prep
  • Summit Christian Academy at Odessa
  • Lee’s Summit West at Springfield Kickapoo
  • Pembroke Hill at Knob Noster
  • Carl Junction at Grandview

