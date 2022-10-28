High school football playoffs get underway in KC metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football playoffs began with a few games Thursday night and continue Friday. Here are matchups across the metro in Kansas and Missouri.
Thursday night results in Kansas 6A:
- Olathe North 56, Shawnee Mission West 0
- Blue Valley Northwest 42, Olathe East 21
- Olathe West 55, Shawnee Mission South 35
Kansas:
- Blue Valley North at Olathe South
- Harmon at Mill Valley
- Ottawa at Bishop Miege
- Paola at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo
- Shawnee Mission Northwest at Blue Valley West
- Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports
- Shawnee Mission East at Gardner-Edgerton
- Shawnee Mission North at Blue Valley
- St. James Academy at Basehor-Linwood
- Turner at DeSoto
- Wyandotte at Olathe Northwest
- Winnetonka at Van Horn
- Tonganoxie at Piper
- Blue Valley Southwest at Topeka Seaman
- Harrisonville at Nevada
Missouri:
- Blue Springs at Liberty North
- Game can be seen on YouTube at North Nation Media
- Ruskin at Raytown South
- East at Smithville
- Game can be seen on YouTube at SMN Sports
- Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
- Liberty at Blue Springs South
- St. Joseph Central at North Kansas City
- Game can be seen on YouTube at N2Live! NKCHS
- Raymore-Peculiar at Joplin
- Cameron at St. Pius X
- Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club
- Truman at Raytown
- William Chrisman at Platte County
- Park Hill at Rockhurst
- Park Hill South at Staley
- Warrensburg at Lincoln College Prep
- Summit Christian Academy at Odessa
- Lee’s Summit West at Springfield Kickapoo
- Pembroke Hill at Knob Noster
- Carl Junction at Grandview
