FORECAST: A seasonal, fall day in store for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The area of low pressure deepening to the south today and providing a small opportunity for light showers this morning will remain south through the weekend.

It will begin to swing across the state of Texas and begin to shift northeast around Texarkana.

During this time, which is expected to be around Sunday, wet weather chances will increase to around 30% for the Missouri side of the viewing area. Rain timing is mainly Sunday evening into the very early morning time frame of our Halloween Monday.

Temperatures will remain seasonal throughout the weekend but will amplify to the upper 60s and lower 70s with closer interaction of the low-pressure system. Trick-or-treating on Monday should consist of mainly clear skies though with a 5-15 mph wind.

Temperatures peak close to the middle 70s by Wednesday and begin to fall as we approach a new storm system next weekend. The models have not decided on timing however, wet weather chances are looking better and better sometime between next Friday and Sunday.

