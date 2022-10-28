Excitement growing for KC Current heading to NWSL championship match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend.

Move over Red Friday! The Chiefs have a bye week, so Teal Friday will set the stage for the Saturday match. Union Station will host a watch party sponsored by Boulevard Brewing Company.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the giant Chiefs banners on the historic façade of Union Station will come down and be replaced with KC Current banners. The red and gold lights will be switched to red and teal. And, that’s just the beginning.

A lighted photo op with the phrase “#CurrentRising” sits in the lobby for fans looking to shine a light on the team’s accomplishments.

“There’s so much flow and togetherness on that team. They’re fun to watch. It’s just been a blast,” said season ticket holder Tracy Flanagan. “And, the fact that we’re making history just being the first stadium, female-dedicated stadium is huge.”

Memorabilia from the groundbreaking is displayed under the station’s historic clock, and the Current gear in their Rally House shop is giving the Chiefs swag a run for its money.

“It’s really fun to be excited about the Kansas City Chiefs, but I think it’s even more fun to be excited about a women’s professional team as well,” said Shelbie Gibbs, a casual fan picking up a tee on Thursday to get in on the excitement.

This is a team that was born only last year, at the bottom of the rankings then, and look how far they’ve come so fast.

It’s a powerful message to little girls.

“I think it’s just empowerment for them. Like, ‘Hey, I can do this, too,’” said Barb Bush, who played soccer through college and goes to games with her young daughters.

Perhaps even more inspiring is to see that it’s not only girls and women supporting the professional women’s team.

“It gives me the chills when I see the young men or little boys in Current gear. And, it’s because I feel like that’s the future of us supporting the power of women,” explained fan Trish Totta.

On Saturday, the large lighted display will move outside to the Haverty Family Yards behind Science City for a giant watch party.

“2,500 guests is what we’re expecting and it’ll be shown on a big screen. It’s an enormous video screen out there,” described Union Station Chief Marketing Officer Michael Tritt. “We’ll have food trucks. We’ll have music. We’ll have some entertainment on stage.”

They’ll also have a Boulevard bar and halftime giveaways.

The party starts at 5:30 p.m.

The championship match against the Portland Thorns begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free, but there’s a limit to attendance. Tritt said it was more than half full already on Thursday. So, you’re encouraged to get on the KC Current website soon to reserve your spot.

If you aren’t able to make it to the watch party, you can catch the NWSL Championship on KCTV5! Just tune in on Saturday at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking to pick up Current gear to show your spirit before the game, you can catch the Teal Mobile (a mobile apparel bus) at the following spots across town. It will also, of course, be at the watch party.

Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery

3000 Troost Ave.

Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Boulevard Brewing Co.

2534 Madison

Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Messenger Coffee

1624 Grand Blvd.

