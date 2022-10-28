Don’t forget about 9-8-8 in a mental health crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-digit number launched in July for people in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8.

People can now quickly access crisis counselors and get the help they need for themselves or loved ones. It’s free and confidential.

Calls stay local but if one system experience high call volume, another neighboring crisis center can take calls.

The problem is many people still don’t know about it.

The Kansas City Police Department said its 911 call center is still experiencing the same amount of mental health calls, which would be better served by 9-8-8.

They inform callers about the new number but don’t have the ability to transfer people to that new crisis hotline. Callers need to hang up and call that new number.

“It’s something that we still have to work on so people know that this is a resource that they can use if they know someone or they themselves are suicidal. It’s a resource for them to use to get help,” said KCPD 911 training supervisor Tammy Bazzle.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports 85 percent of people report they’d be willing to call such a helpline if they or a loved one was experiencing a mental health crisis. Their research also revealed less than half of the people surveyed even know it existed.

In 2020, 12.2 million adults seriously thought about suicide. More than 3 million adults made a plan. 1.2 million adults attempted suicide and 45,979 people died, according to the CDC. That’s one death every 11 minutes.

Missouri and Kansas have similar suicide rates. Wyoming and Alaska have the highest rates, New Jersey has the lowest, according to CDC data.

