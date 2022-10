KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever jumped in the shower, expecting great water pressure, and ended up with just a trickle?

KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has a way for you to try and improve water flow.

Plus, you can use something you probably already have in your pantry!

Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.