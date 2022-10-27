Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims

WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday.

Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Kansas Medicaid program. Fisher was sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system $15,064.28, serve 12 months of probation and complete a theft offender class. She also has to perform community service.

Fisher pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 13.

According to court documents, investigators determined that Fisher was a Medicaid beneficiary. When her personal care attendant died in April 2021, Fisher failed to notify the financial management service organization and instead used the deceased personal care attendant’s personal identification number to submit false claims to the Medicaid as if the attendant was alive and providing care.

Fisher also had the deceased’s payee card and PIN number and was spending the money that Medicaid was providing. Fisher continued with the practice until March 2021, when the Independent Living Resource Center did an annual check and found the woman was deceased.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.