Why cost of living adjustments could raise your taxes

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
One of the largest cost of living adjustments for social security has been announced. Grace sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn why it’s good news, but could also cost people a lot more in taxes. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

