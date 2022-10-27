Aging & Style
Report: Chiefs trade for Kadarius Toney

FIL - In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach follows warmups before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo. Veach was instrumental in the drafting of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he overhauled the entire defense in one offseason, and he helped to give coach Andy Reid the pieces to reach the big game in Miami on Sunday. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File) (KY3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have added more help at wide receiver.

According to multiple reports, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach agreed to trade for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday morning. The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Chiefs traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the former first-round wide receiver.

Toney was selected 20th overall by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot receiver from Florida struggled to find success with the Giants, only securing two catches this season. During his rookie season, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards.

In his senior season at Florida, Toney caught 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 19 rushing attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1.

