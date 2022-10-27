Pet of the Day: Elyse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Elyse, a 3 ½-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

She loves to smile, is very intelligent and active, and loves other dogs. She’s happy and friendly but also loves to curl up in her bed with a soft blanket at the end of the day. She is Heartworm positive but Wayside is treating her for that – you can adopt her and we’ll complete the treatment!

Watch a video with Elyse here, and you can find more information about her as well.

If you’d like to meet Elyse in person and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a week-long “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet her.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.