OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration surveyed the site of a bridge collapse that killed a 22-year-old worker on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from OSHA told KCTV5 the investigators would be “conducting interviews with witnesses, the employer and other employees to determine if the company was following all OSHA standards and regulations.”

By law, OSHA has six months to complete the investigation.

Several neighbors stopped by the site to survey the damage, too. One man stopped by with his grandson. He only gave his first name, Vic, but said he lived down the road from the bridge.

“Someone should be held liable for this,” he said. “Regardless of what happened, it’s sad.”

The OSHA website lists two previous violations from Lehman Construction LLC, one listed as “serious” and one classified as “other.” Both violations, which occurred in 2019, had to do with excavation requirements.

Richard and Sandy Stucky let KCTV5 onto their property for a better view of the pile of debris in the creek. They said they gave up roughly an acre of land for the project. They said their hearts went out to the family of 22-year-old Connor Ernst, the worker who died in the incident.

“It’s something that’s never happened before. It’s sad,” Sandy said. “It will stay in our minds for a long time.”

As concrete was being poured, the bridge gave way and trapped 3-4 people, including Ernst. The others were able to free themselves from the collapse, but Ernst was unable to and died at the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated it took nearly an hour to free him from the wet concrete and rubble after the collapse.

