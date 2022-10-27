New Monopoly game tailor-made for Kansas City lovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for the holidays: a new game for families to enjoy themselves with — or to fight over!

The Monopoly: Kansas City Edition was unveiled Wednesday, and it features everything for which the Paris of the Plains is known: the stadiums, the museums, the landmarks and much more.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the end of the year and potential shopping season with the launch of Monopoly: The Kansas City Edition and to celebrate one of the Midwest’s most beloved, culturally rich, and geographically beautiful regions,” Katie Hubbard of Top Trumps USA said. The company is owned by Hasbro and makes the Monopoly games.

Train stations in the newly-released game include KC streetcar stops: Crossroads, Metro Center, North Loop, River Market North.

The Community Chest stops are named for area nonprofits: Ronald McDonald House Charities, KC Pet Project, Alphapointe

And instead of deeds like Park Place and Boardwalk, you will find these Kansas City attractions, in the order they appear on the board:

The Scout

Loose Park

Fountain at Mill Creek Park

Rosedale Memorial

Western Auto Sign

Linda Hall Library

Union Station

Nelson-Atkins Museum

Power & Light District

Made In KC

Zona Rosa

BBQ Capital

Café Cà Phê

J. Rieger & Co.

Museums at 18th & Vine

Crown Center

Argosy Casino & Spa

Kansas City Speedway

Sporting KC

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Country Club Plaza

The game can be purchased here.

The Monopoly: Kansas City Edition was unveiled Wednesday morning at the World War I Memorial. (KCTV5)

