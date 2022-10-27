Aging & Style
Middle school teacher in Johnson County charged with 6 counts of unlawful sexual relations

Keil Hileman.
Keil Hileman.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - A USD 232 middle school teacher is facing multiple counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Today, Keil Hileman was charged with six counts of unlawful sexual relations. The district said he teaches at Monticello Trails Middle School, which is in Shawnee.

Each count states the victim was 16 or older. The first five counts involve the same victim. The sixth count involves a second victim. According to court documents, both were students and Hileman was a teacher at the time.

Each count states the alleged crimes took place between different spans of time; the earliest date is June 1, 2017, and the latest is October 4, 2022.

The district, which is headquartered in De Soto, said they were first made aware of the allegations on Oct. 6.

The district said the acted immediately, removing him from the classroom and school campus. He was then placed on leave.

“Hileman will not be returning to MTMS or the school district,” the district said in a statement. Due to “procedures regarding personnel matters,” the district will “take action on his employment at a future meeting.”

The full statement from the school district is below:

