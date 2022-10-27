Middle school teacher in Johnson County charged with 6 counts of unlawful sexual relations

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - A USD 232 middle school teacher is facing multiple counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Today, Keil Hileman was charged with six counts of unlawful sexual relations. The district said he teaches at Monticello Trails Middle School, which is in Shawnee.

Each count states the victim was 16 or older. The first five counts involve the same victim. The sixth count involves a second victim. According to court documents, both were students and Hileman was a teacher at the time.

Each count states the alleged crimes took place between different spans of time; the earliest date is June 1, 2017, and the latest is October 4, 2022.

The district, which is headquartered in De Soto, said they were first made aware of the allegations on Oct. 6.

The district said the acted immediately, removing him from the classroom and school campus. He was then placed on leave.

“Hileman will not be returning to MTMS or the school district,” the district said in a statement. Due to “procedures regarding personnel matters,” the district will “take action on his employment at a future meeting.”

The full statement from the school district is below:

USD 232 Families, The school district learned the Johnson County District Attorney’s office issued charges on October 26, 2022 against Monticello Trails Middle School teacher Keil Hileman alleging criminal conduct pertaining to his role as an educator. We do not tolerate such misconduct and have acted as quickly as possible to care for those involved. On October 6, 2022, the district was notified of the allegations against Keil Hileman and acted immediately to remove him from the classroom and school campus. He was placed on leave to allow the school district to conduct an administrative investigation. District investigators worked carefully, following laws and district policies, to avoid interfering with a concurrent law enforcement investigation. We are not privy to details of the ongoing criminal investigation but offer our full cooperation as needed by law enforcement. Mr. Hileman will not be returning to MTMS or the school district. Due to specific timelines and procedures regarding personnel matters, the USD 232 Board of Education will take action on his employment at a future meeting. Nothing matters more to our district than creating a safe and caring learning experience for every student, every day. If ever you suspect inappropriate behavior in any school or classroom, please notify the principal or law enforcement without delay. If you have any additional information regarding this case, or incidents potentially related to it, please contact Shawnee Police Detective John Stirling at 913-742-6795. Thank you for trusting us as a partner in your child’s education and for all you do to help us make school a safe and caring place for our students.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.