Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Man wearing ‘It’ clown mask sexually assaulted woman, robbed another, police say

Joel Hernandez, 22, is charged with robbery and sexual battery.
Joel Hernandez, 22, is charged with robbery and sexual battery.(Victorville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (Gray News) – A man wearing a Pennywise the clown mask from the movie “It” sexually assaulted a woman in a parking lot and then robbed another at an ATM, according to police in California.

Victorville police said they arrested 22-year-old Joel Hernandez in connection with both alleged crimes.

Police said on Tuesday, officers responded to the Arrowhead Credit Union after a 54-year-old woman called 911 and said she was robbed of $500 in cash by a man wearing a clown mask and red sweatshirt.

As deputies drove to the bank, they spotted a man walking in the area who matched the physical description of the suspect. They quickly detained Hernandez without incident.

During the investigation, the victim positively identified Hernandez as the man who robbed her, and deputies recovered the $500 in stolen cash inside Hernandez’s backpack.

Then, deputies said they learned of a second crime committed by Hernandez minutes before the robbery occurred. A second victim, a 50-year-old woman, called 911 to report she had been sexually assaulted in the parking lot of the El Super Market by an unknown man wearing a clown mask and red sweatshirt.

The woman also positively identified Hernandez as the man who assaulted her.

Hernandez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. He is charged with robbery and sexual battery.

Victorville is located about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Kansas City police are trying to identify the person shown here following a homicide on Oct. 25.
KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
A "sold" sign is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in...
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades
Grandview man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm