Lawrence man sentenced to more than 27 years for aggravated criminal sodomy of two children

Zachary Jonathan Lang pleaded guilty to criminal sodomy involving two children on Thursday.
Zachary Jonathan Lang pleaded guilty to criminal sodomy involving two children on Thursday.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 38-year-old Lawrence, Kansas, man was sentenced to 330 months for aggravated criminal sodomy of two children, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday.

Zachary Jonathan Lang was sentenced to the Kansas Department of Corrections for 165 months for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy to run consecutively with 165 months for two additional counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Once released from prison, Lang will be subject to a lifetime of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In September, Lang entered a guilty plea to four counts of criminal sodomy involving two children.

According court documents, Lang sexually abused two children under the age of 14 who were under his care in his Lawrence home. The incidents happened between June 2018 and June 2021.

“No sentence can restore what the children in this case have lost,” said Valdez. “However, I hope today’s sentence can provide some solace to the survivors on their road to healing. We are committed to protecting the children in our community and holding those who abuse children accountable.”

Bridge collapse investigation continues
OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway
Kevin Moore linked to homicides
Jackson County Prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers
